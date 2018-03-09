Opinions split on average speed camera plans for A149 in West Norfolk

Residents in West Norfolk appear to be divided over plans to install average speed cameras on main routes linking Lynn to Hunstanton this spring.

Six locations have been identified on the A149 for the measures, which transport chiefs hope will reduce the number of serious incidents on the roads.

The draft plan, which has been circulated to community leaders by county road offers, suggests installing average speed cameras north of both the Knights Hill roundabout, on the edge of Lynn, and the Castle Rising junction.

A third camera is proposed at Babingley, with the other three being positioned on the bypass around the villages of Snettisham and Dersingham.

Speaking ahead of Snettisham Parish Council’s meeting on this matter, clerk Simon Bower said: “I am allowed to state things which follow previously expressed council views or decisions.

“I would therefore express ‘surprise’ that we are told this is a decision, not a consultation.

“Council jealously guards its right to comment on things affecting the parish, and there was no prior warning of this.

“Secondly we have repeatedly asked for consideration to be given to a speed limit in the stretch of bypass from Beach Road to the roundabout, the lit section and the area between, only to be told that there have not been enough accidents to warrant this. This does not tally with the proposal to any degree.”

On social media residents have been expressing mixed views, with some saying they will be “the most pointless set of cameras ever” while others are commenting “think of all that revenue to be gathered during the summer with minimal effort.”

Social media user Ady Thorne said: “Won’t catch speeding motorbikes though as the cameras take pictures of the front of the vehicle and motorbikes only have rear registration plates. So it’s the cars and vans hit again.”

Another user Lesley Short said: “Hilarious. Most of the time you struggle to get past 30mph on this road. At best times and weekends it is barely moving. What a waste of money.”