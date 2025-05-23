A new and exciting opportunity has arisen for aspiring, hobbyist DJs in West Norfolk, with a chance to perform at Festival Too.

A competition launched by Platform 30, a group designated for young adults, is titled Battle of the DJs.

It is a dynamic, live competition open to amateur and hobbyist DJs only, who typically practice at home rather than at venues.

The auditions will be taking place at Rewind night club on Norfolk Street

The competition will involve a mix-off against other aspiring DJs and be judged by a panel of local, renowned DJs, as well as the audience, who will have their say.

Entrants will be in with a chance of securing a spot on the Festival Too Stage on Sunday, June 29.

Platform 30 is a working group of young professionals, local to Lynn, who have grown frustrated at the lack of events and initiatives designed to appeal to the town’s younger demographic.⁠

Platform 30 plans, organises and runs events targeted at the younger demographic of Lynn. It is supported by Discover King’s Lynn.

Mark Malle, one of the founding members of the Platform 30 group, and well-known Lynn DJ, said: “Everyone starts somewhere, budding DJs often approach me asking how they can get a regular gig at a venue.

“Well, this is their chance! It’s a great opportunity for aspiring DJs to get their first bit of exposure.”

Whether you mix house, hip-hop, DnB, techno, or something uniquely your own, Platform 30 wants to hear from you. Applications are still open until midnight on Monday, May 26.

Email platform30@discoverkingslynn.com with your full name, age, where you live, chosen music genre and any experience you’ve had.

Also, attach any video or audio links of your music.

Everyone is invited to attend the event to listen to the local talent, and as an audience member, Platform 30 will be asking you what you think as part of the judging process.

Round one will take place on June 7 from 3-6pm and round two takes place the following weekend on June 14 at the same times

Both events will be held at Rewind night club on Norfolk Street.