West Norfolk Council has defended its action to cancel a popular town centre summer event.

It follows criticism by senior Tory councillor Brian Long on learning this year’s Mini Meet - which was to be held in Lynn’s Tuesday Marketplace in September, will not be going ahead.

His disappointment was voiced at the recent full council meeting when he claimed no one had told the event’s regular visitors that this year’s meet was not going ahead due to cost-saving.

Classic Minis were on display last year

Cllr Long, leader of the Conservative opposition group at the council, is a Mini owner and used to take his vehicle along to the meet.

Today a borough council spokesperson said: “The borough council is always reviewing how we can develop and improve the free summer events programme that we organise.

“The Mini Meet requires more administration and officer time than the majority of our other summer events and, after eight years, exhibitor attendance was declining. Many would register for free but then decide on the day not to attend.

“Options were considered to give the event a new lease of life, including moving it to Hunstanton, unfortunately this wasn’t feasible on this occasion.

“In comparison, our annual classic car show being held in September is fully booked with a long waiting list of exhibitors keen to take part. This event features over 200 vintage vehicles and will hopefully draw in many car enthusiasts from all over the country.

“We have expanded on our partnership work this year when it comes to our summer events programme, which already includes Discover King’s Lynn, the organisers of the Hanseatic Water Ski, Hanse Festival, King’s Lynn Festival and Festival Too.

“We are now also working with King’s Lynn Round Table on a new street food event to enhance our offer to the public.

“The small team who organise our events are always looking to work with partners, should a Mini group want to work with us offering their experience and support with this resource heavy event then it could be considered in the future.”