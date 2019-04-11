Order now in operation to crack-down on anti-social driving behaviour in King's Lynn

Following public complaints, a new order has been come into force to help prevent anti-social driving in King's Lynn.

The Public Space Protection Order, which started last week, hopes to encourage sensible driving in the area.

It will initially be in place for a period of three years.

Failure to comply with the order could result in a fixed penalty notice of £80 or a court summons.

It includes restrictions on excessive speeding, doughnutting, street racing, handbrake turns, continuous engine revving and amplified music.

Police and other authorised personnel will be able to punish any offenders failing to comply.

A council spokesman said: “It’s about encouraging people to drive responsibly around King’s Lynn.

"Following numerous complaints from members of the public about incidents of anti-social behaviour related to vehicle use it’s great to be doing something positive.”

It comes after a public consultation, which closed at the end of February this year.

85 per cent of respondents were in favour of some or all of the suggestions.

The list of restrictions within the order are: