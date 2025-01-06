A volunteer, who has dedicated six years to supporting hospital patients and staff, has been recognised with a prestigious Order of St John award.

Barbra-Anne Howard, 50, from Lynn, was awarded the Grade V (Member) award in the Most Venerable Order of St John last month.

She has two vital roles at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital - supporting the St John Ambulance library service by delivering books to patients and volunteering on Leverington Ward, assisting staff and patients with a variety of duties.

Barbra-Anne with her award

Her tireless dedication was previously recognised when she was a finalist for the hospital’s Volunteer of the Year in 2023.

Barbra-Anne’s award reflects the extraordinary level of care and service she has given to those in need and acknowledges individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Order’s global mission.

As a member of the St John Ambulance network, Barbra-Anne has played an instrumental role in furthering the organisation's vital work. The Order of St John, an international humanitarian charity, is dedicated to providing healthcare and emergency medical services in over 35 countries and training millions of individuals in first aid and healthcare skills each year.

Barbra-Anne said: “Volunteering at the QEH has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. It’s been a privilege to contribute to the wellbeing of our community. I am humbled and honoured to receive this recognition, but I know this award is not just for me – it's a reflection of the amazing support and teamwork within our hospital and the wider St John network.”

Barbra-Anne has been a committed volunteer with St John Ambulance in Norfolk, particularly in supporting youth training and development, and her work has made a lasting impact on countless individuals.

Alice Webster, QEH chief executive, said: “We are immensely proud of Barbra-Anne and her incredible contribution to our hospital and the wider community. This recognition is a testament to her selflessness, dedication, and the profound impact she has made on so many lives. Her work truly embodies the spirit of St John, and we are lucky to have her as part of our team.”

Barbra-Anne, who is married with three children in their 20s, looks forward to continuing her invaluable work at the QEH and beyond.

“I am proud to be part of such an inspiring and impactful organisation, and I look forward to continuing my work in service to others,” she said.