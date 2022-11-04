Home   News   Article

King's Lynn organisation donates to East Anglia's Children's Hospice

By Jenny Beake
Published: 10:44, 04 November 2022
 | Updated: 10:46, 04 November 2022

A number of fundraising events have been held which have contributed to supporting the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH).

Members of the Phillip Broadfoot Lodge from Lynn’s masonic centre in Hamburg Way attended the cheque presentation.

Norman King, worshipful master, has held a number of events during his tenure including a ladies’ night, donating £4,000 to the charity.

Tina Burdett, community fundraising manager, EACH, (front left) receives the cheque from members of the Philip Broadfoot Lodge,at the masonic centre, Lynn. Front right: Norman and Jeanette King
He and Jeanette King are pictured presenting the cheque to Tina Burdett, EACH community fundraising manager, who said: “More than ever these funds will continue to support families in Norfolk.”

Kings Lynn Jenny Beake
