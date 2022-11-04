King's Lynn organisation donates to East Anglia's Children's Hospice
Published: 10:44, 04 November 2022
| Updated: 10:46, 04 November 2022
A number of fundraising events have been held which have contributed to supporting the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH).
Members of the Phillip Broadfoot Lodge from Lynn’s masonic centre in Hamburg Way attended the cheque presentation.
Norman King, worshipful master, has held a number of events during his tenure including a ladies’ night, donating £4,000 to the charity.
He and Jeanette King are pictured presenting the cheque to Tina Burdett, EACH community fundraising manager, who said: “More than ever these funds will continue to support families in Norfolk.”