Organisations and businesses decorate trees in Snettisham

The Salvation Army in Snettisham held their first Christmas tree festival last week.

Organiser Peter Parker said: “Our first ever Christmas tree festival held over three days, December 14 to 16, at the Salvation Army hall in Alma Road, Snettisham, was successful and the majority of the organisations and businesses from Snettisham represented wish to be involved again in 2018. “In addition to 12 trees and three nativity scenes there was a craft stall and refreshments provided throughout.

“I wish to thank everyone who supported us and this event.”

Pictured above, Shirley Goddard, Jean Parker, Peter Parker, Lily Minns, Marion Smith, Doreen Kite, Marilyn English, Heather Henriksson and Val Killough. MLNF17PM12071