Organiser of King's Lynn Mart says 120ft high ride will be back once again

After being removed last year, a 120ft high funfair ride will be towering over King's Lynn once again at this year's Mart in the Tuesday Market Place.

Chief steward Donald Gray said the 'Booster' pendulum ride will be back, as will the ride he calls the 'Crazy Shake' after it was introduced 'with success last year'.

Mr Gray also assured customers that 'all the traditional stuff' will be there once again, in what is the 815th year of the tradition.

Children's Day, in which all rides are reduced to £1 except for the Booster, dodgems and cars, will be taking place on Monday, February 18 of half-term.

The 120ft high Booster/Altitude ride which can be seen in the background will be returning to the Mart

"Hopefully the weather will be fine, little bits and pieces are being added for variety," said Mr Gray.

Once again the Common Staithe Quay car park at the back of the Corn Exchange will be closed as caravans move in from 6pm on Monday, February 11.

The view from the 120ft ride

The Tuesday Market Place car park will then be closed from just after midnight on the morning of Tuesday, February 12 as the rides are moved on.

The Mart will be open to the public from Thursday, February 14 to Saturday, February 23.

Starting under the reign of King John in 1204 when the first recorded charter was granted, another charter was then granted by Henry VIII in 1537 to mark the Valentine's Day fair.