Organiser says Downham Methodist Church fair has important festive message

Visitors to a Christmas fair in Downham enjoyed a festive family day out and the opportunity to meet the man in red and white himself.

The event, held at Downham Methodist Church on Saturday, November 25, raised money for the church and had an important festive message.

Christmas Fair at Downham Market Methodist Church. Sandra Warby with some of the items at the fair

Organiser Anne Goodenough said the stalls and games at the fair are all kept at affordable prices so families are able to enjoy a day out.

Mrs Goodenough said: “That’s what Christmas is about – a time for charity and for family.”

Pictured, from left, Rev Maurice Stafford, Father Christmas and elves Morgan and Emma Estep.

