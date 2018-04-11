Organisers appeal for King’s Lynn GEAR volunteers

With just under a month to go until Lynn’s Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR), organisers are appealing for volunteers to come forward and help the big day go smoothly.

Up to 3,000 runners are set to take to the streets on May 6 as the annual event nears its maximum capacity.

Tens of thousands of pounds is expected to be raised for good causes during the 10 kilometre race, which is sponsored by the Asda Foundation.

And officials from the Run For All organisation, which stages the event in partnership with Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council, has now appealed for helpers to join them.

Volunteers are needed in a range of roles including marshalling, helping at the start and finish and along the route, giving out water, in the baggage store and handing the runners their hard-earned goody bags after they finish the course.

Run For All volunteer co-ordinator Danni King said: “Volunteers are vital to all our events and we could not manage without them.

“Helping out is a great way to give something back to your community and support charity at the same time.

“It’s also an opportunity for any regular runners not taking part to experience an event from the other side of the fence.

“Our volunteers find that getting involved in whatever capacity is really rewarding and the effort they put in is greatly appreciated by all the runners.

“We will be extremely grateful to anyone who can spare us a few hours on May 6.”

Officials say volunteers should be aged 16 or over, though youngsters aged 14 and 15 can help out if supervised by an adult who is also registered to volunteer.

Groups are particularly welcome to get involved, whether it is a group of friends or family, a Scout or Girl Guide group or a sports club.

To register as a volunteer go to www.runforall.com