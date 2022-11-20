New members are being encouraged to join the Lynn Community Choir and reap the benefits of being part of a singing group.

Free taster sessions are available free of charge and the organisers are keen to encourage new singers to attend rehearsals on Thursday nights at Springwood High School.

Jill Buxton, a member of the choir said: “We definitely want to encourage new members, especially bass and tenor voices and young people.

King's Lynn Community Choir's musical director Charlotte Hill -Sinassi

“The youngest member is my daughter who is 23 and there are quite a lot of retired people.

“We love it and everybody’s welcome. It is a friendly social event as well as singing. “

The group, which currently has 76 members, started off as the Woottons Community Choir and Simply Sing, then combining to make one big choir.

Their winter concert is planned for Friday, December 9 with nearly the full choir performing.

The evening will feature festive music at St Nicholas Church, Lynn, at 7pm with music director Charlotte Sinassi-Hill and pianist David Hill leading proceedings.

The concert will raise funds for the night shelter.

Meanwhile the choir wants to encourage new members with free taster sessions.

Jill said: “We meet at 6.30pm until 8.45pm every Thursday and we sing so many different songs such as The Beatles, Abba and Bob Dylan.

“We also sing classical types of things and songs from musicals.

“There are no auditions so if you like to sing, come along. No-one is judged.

“We offer two free taster sessions which run every school term and works out at about £60. There are benefits of being part of a choir such as making friends.

“ There are social and therapeutic aspects and a feeling of elation from singing.”

For more details of the concert, where there will be refreshments and a raffle, email concert.klcommunitychoir@gmail.com for ticket information.