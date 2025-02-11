A record store which recently closed is set to be reopened by the original owner today after a deal for a new manager to take it over fell through.

Tony Winfield, who had owned and run The Record Shop on St James Street since 1996, officially shut the doors to his business on January 25 following a long-running clearance sale which started in July 2023.

It was due to reopen under new management today, but yesterday Tony told the Lynn News that the deal had fallen through at the last minute.

The Record Shop in Lynn

“After a whole week of blissful leisure time, due to unforeseen circumstances, I will be retaining the tenancy of the premises and opening the business again on Tuesday, February 11,” he said.

“I am certainly not upset at going back to The Record Shop, although it really is time for me to retire.”

Tony said he would be happy to hear from anyone who would be “seriously interested in taking over” from him.

Tony Winfield inside The Record Shop

The clearance sale will continue - with a 50% discount applied to most records and CDs.

It comes after Tony had thanked customers and friends for their support and patronage over the last 28-and-a-half years.

A sign in the window of the shop had said: “It has been a fantastic experience for me, never having that Monday morning feeling, whatever the day.

“If I was 10 years younger, I wouldn’t even dream of retiring, but time is time and mine is now.”

Back in 2023, Tony - who had been selling albums on and off since the 1960s - told the Lynn News that he hoped whoever would take on the building could keep the premises going with a similar business.

He said the clearance sale would see his shop shut “gradually”.