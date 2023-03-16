Team QEH chief executive officer Alice Webster writes her monthly Ward Round column for the Lynn News...

I’ll start this month’s column on a personal note. I am pleased to let you know I have been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) to lead Team QEH into a fresh era.

It’s an absolute honour and privilege to have been selected and I will dedicate myself to ensuring all of our patients continue to receive the best possible care and that everyone who comes through our doors is treated with fairness, kindness and respect. I very much look forward to continuing with the QEH’s journey of continuous improvement and innovation.

Under my leadership the Trust’s ambition for the future will remain steadfastly the same – securing a new, fit for purpose hospital for the people of Lynn, West Norfolk and to the communities we serve in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

I had hoped to bring you good news on this front.

Sadly, our wait continues though we continue to push our case on all fronts.

We were pleased to receive a recent visit from South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss who is well-versed in the challenges we face. She publicly pledged to meet with chancellor Jeremy Hunt alongside North Norfolk MP James Wild to call on him to make a swift announcement.

As we await this news, work to modernise and safeguard our existing site continues. Many may question our ongoing programme of building work, but I can assure you it is all essential to allow us to continue to provide care you need and to prepare the way for a new hospital.

A new QEH will always be our ultimate aim and we have to be ‘construction ready’ while still delivering our best for you, your family and our community.

That means freeing up our site and why you see it changing. Visitors most recently will have seen new modular units, one of which now houses our vaccination centre, which will soon be delivering Spring Covid-19 boosters to all those who need it across Lynn.

These services have relocated from the Inspire Centre which, like much of our hospital, was constructed in now failing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

We have permission to demolish the Inspire Centre, now hidden behind blue hoardings, and we hope this site will be utilised for a multi-storey car park.

Planning permission for this is being sought from West Norfolk Council. We call this our key enabling scheme

because by providing a new multi-storey means our existing car park can be utilised for the new QEH.

I will continue to keep you informed of developments.

The Inspire Centre was an important part of life at the QEH for many years and I’m sure members of our community remember it in many different guises. We’ll be looking to share memories from the centre across the years so if you have fond recollections of this building, please email communicationsqeh@qehkl.nhs.uk

Let me end by thanking you all for your support, continued patience and understanding when you come to the Trust. Our team here, from all the areas of our Trust, are truly dedicated individuals, striving to provide you with great care.