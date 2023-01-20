Rubbish-lined streets and damaged fences have left residents bemoaning a lack of help from authorities.

Mystery fly-tippers have been dumping litter on an alleyway between Burkitt Street and Creswell Street in Lynn, with West Norfolk Council unable to act as it is private land.

And tenants have now had their woes added to by reports of teenage boys kicking through gates and fences in the same vicinity.

Rubbish lines an alleyway between Berkitt Street and Cresswell Street in Lynn

Norfolk Police has been alerted to the matter, but the culprits have yet to be caught.

Georgie Easthall, 27, who lives on Burkitt Street with her partner and two children, says one woman on the street had criminal damage done to her back gate.

“It’s basically a bunch of teens, but my mum didn’t really get a good look at them,” she said.

“They seem to be quite young, around 15 or 16.-year-olds.

“There’s another lady who lives in the street against mine, she’s had hers criminally damaged as well.

“I think the police are patrolling the area trying to find them.

“It does make me annoyed, because if it does happen to me then I’d have to fix it and replace it.”

On the fly-tipping, Miss Easthall said there are a number of alleyways in the surrounding streets which are being affected.

She says that due to the area pictured above being privately owned by “some mystery person”, no action has been taken by the borough council - leaving her and fellow residents to perform clean-ups themselves.

“At the end of the alleyways, people think it’s just okay to dump things there,” she said.

Miss Easthall added that she and her partner have considered moving some of the rubbish onto main streets, but are worried of being wrongly accused of being the offenders.

She believes the lack of action is a symptom of a larger problem in the surrounding streets.

“I just think this area is forgotten about a bit,” she said.

“They leave all of their rubbish there, and the residents just have to deal with it.

“I understand that it’s not really the council’s problem if it’s private property, but it’s not our problem either, is it?

“We then have to live with it. It’s not great.”

A borough council spokesman said: “It is a shame that a small number of people who dump rubbish in this area are causing an issue for the neighbouring community, the majority of whom dispose of their rubbish responsibly.

“There is an issue with safe access to this area for us to deal with the problem.

“We are investigating options for a short-term solution and we are also working with the county council on a long-term solution to this problem.”