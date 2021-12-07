A grandmother of four says that her rat infestation is so bad, that one fell onto her four-year-old grandson's lap.

Carole Parkyn,58, who lives in a flat on St James street in Lynn, has been dealing with an onslaught of the rodents for months.

She lives with her grandchildren, one of which is now "terrified of the bathroom" because a rat fell on him while he was using the toilet.

Carole Parkyn and her landlady think Kwik Fit are to blame for the problem (53532642)

Miss Parkyn said: "We've had this issue when we moved in, and the landlady dealt with it once, but as they keep coming back she won't shell out for an exterminator again.

"She said they come from Kwik Fit and it will keep on happening so there is no point, it happened before I moved in as well.

"Someone from the council came to look and provide poison but I haven't heard anything from them recently.

"They aren't allowed to leave the poison with me, so they did what they could and then left, I don't know what else to do."

Miss Parkyn also thinks the neighbouring Kwik Fit are responsible and has repeatedly made attempts to contact their head office to help solve the rodent issue.

The muddy area where the rats live (53532636)

She said: "I'm sure the rats come from there and I've tried to get in touch with them to solve it and the assured me they could solve it but heard nothing.

"Surely they are legally obliged to sort it out as it's a risk to human health?

"Kwik fit were blaming the Indian restaurant but their own car park is near the alleyway and a muddy bit where the rats come from.

"It's not fair for my grandchildren to live like this, and one of them is now terrified to go in the bathroom.

"One landed at my feet and I screamed and it climbed the wall and fell into my grandson's lap, we saw it escape back into drainpipe after that.

The drainpipe in Carole's bathroom where she believes the rats come from (53532633)

"I was terrified it would bite him, and I now have to go with him to the toilet as he doesn't like going in there.

"Rats carry diseases, it's disgusting."

The India Gate have been contacted for comment, but according to Miss Parkyn, they have been inspected and are "clear of rats".

She said: "I got in touch with them to ask, but they told me they had been inspected and were clear of rats at the present time."

Miss Parkyn's neighbour has seen the rats going up a drainpipe in the alleyway next to Kwik Fit and took video footage to show her.

The family can hear the large rodents scurrying above them at night, and they've even managed to get under the floorboards.

Miss Parkyn believes they come through a drainpipe in the bathroom.

They've seen the critters several times and if the children drop food on the floor Miss Parkyn is worried they might catch something, as there are often rat droppings stuck to it.

She said: "It's normal for kids to accidentally drop things, but I have to make sure the floor is constantly clean and there's no rat poo.

"They've also been in the cupboards eating bread.

"If they drop a biscuit or something I tell them to leave it and I will clear it up, who knows what they could catch?"

Miss Parkyn once spotted a large rat on her bed.

She said: "I saw this brown blur and a long tail and said 'Oh my god it's a rat!'"

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Kwik Fit have a rodent issue.

Kwik Fit have been contacted for comment but have not responded.