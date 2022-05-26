Ouse Amateur Sailing Club is hosting an open sailing day this weekend

With many people choosing to spend time nearer to home, there’s never been a better time to explore your local environment, and what better way to see this than from the water through the Discover Sailing programme.

On coastline, lakes and waterways across the UK there are around 2,000 RYA affiliated clubs and centres offering opportunities for water-lovers of all ages to get afloat, with many of these based on the East Coast, inland rivers, lakes, estuaries and waterways.

This summer some venues are running #DiscoverSailing sessions inviting you to come and ‘have a go’ for very little cost or free.

Sailing Day for the Ouse Amateur Sailing Club at Saddlebow, celebrating the 140th Anniversary of the club...Picture By Paul Marsh. (48780141)

These events are aimed at giving individuals the opportunity to try sailing across the country. One of these events is at Ouse Amateur Sailing Club, who are holding a Discover Sailing Open Day on Sunday 29 May, from 1pm-4pm.

The Club said: “If you would like to try sailing, or have done it before and have had a long break, now is your chance to have a sail at the Ouse Amateur Sailing Club. We will be welcoming you to get on the water between 1pm and 4pm, with the help of friendly and experienced club members.

Please bring a towel, change of clothing, and suitable shoes that you don’t mind gettingwet. Buoyancy aids will be provided.

All welcome, but children under 5 will not be sailing. We can be found at Saddlebow,

King’s Lynn. PE34 3AW is the nearest postcode for your satnav”

For more information please contact Sue at hon.sailingsec@oasc.co.uk,or telephone

01366 500461.

Robbie Bell, Regional Development Officer for the East said: “The varied waterways of the East, from the coast to rivers, lakes and Broads, mean that there is something for everyone. Over the last few years we have seen the benefits for both physical and mental health that being active and outside in the fresh air can bring, and getting on the water is a great way to do this. Sailing is also very social, and a brilliant way to meet new people whilst learning a new skill”