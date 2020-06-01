Outdoor markets return in King's Lynn and Hunstanton

Market stall holders have been given the go ahead to resume trading in Lynn and Hunstanton this week.

Following Government advice, traders will be able to return to Lynn's Tuesday Market Place tomorrow (Tuesday, June 2) and at the Southend Car Park in Hunstanton on Sunday.

West Norfolk Council's cabinet member for business development, Graham Middleton said: “I’m pleased to see the markets return to Lynn and Hunstanton and thank the traders for their cooperation.