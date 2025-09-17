On one of the last summery evenings of September, my partner and I enjoyed a spontaneous meal at a Lynn pub-restaurant steeped in history.

The Wenns, which is opposite the town’s Minster on the Saturday Market Place, has an outdoor seating area which (along with the neighbouring Mem’s Kitchen) reminds me of those in European cities when the sun is shining.

We decided to pay a visit to the pub - which dates back to the 1800s and reopened under its original name in 2020 - on a Tuesday evening with our baby daughter Clara, and found there were a couple of outdoor tables still available, with lots more free inside.

The Wenns in Lynn

As it was still fairly warm, we sat outside, but the interior of The Wenns would also make a wonderful backdrop for a pint or a meal.

Ordering at the bar, I picked a bottle of 0.5% Ghost Ship (£4) for my partner Lee as he had asked for an alcohol-free beer, and I fancied a non-alcoholic drink too, so I opted for a bottle of 0% berries and cherries-flavoured Old Mout cider (also £4).

These were both a perfect accompaniment to our early evening on the Saturday Market Place during our short wait for our food to arrive.

The view of Lynn Minster from an outdoor table at The Wenns

The alcohol free 'berries and cherries' Old Mout Cider at The Wenns

Up until recently, Lee considered himself to be a “big meat-eater”, but he’s developed some food intolerances, which means that he’s had to change his diet.

Previously, he might have ordered the pulled pork burger (£16) or the 10oz rump steak (£24.50), but due to the changes he’s had to make, he chose the sweet potato and mushroom burger with mayonnaise and sriracha ketchup (£16). It was served in a brioche bun and accompanied by homemade slaw and fries.

Despite choosing a dish he might not have picked this time last year, Lee didn’t feel like he had missed out. In fact, we both felt spoilt for choice! Lee said that his burger was unique and very different to any he’d had before.

He described it as “crispy with a kick”, with the mushroom having a meaty texture, while there was also a good portion of fries and slaw on the side.

The sweet potato and mushroom burger with mayonnaise and sriracha ketchup, accompanied by homemade slaw and fries

As for my meal, I ordered the crispy tofu, which came with cavolo nero, tenderstem broccoli, jasmine rice and XO sauce (£15).

It looked extremely appetising on the plate, with the tofu beautifully golden and greens and rice garnished with chilli slices, spring onions and pea shoots.

I’ve tasted a lot of tofu in my three-plus years of being vegan, and this was up there among the best. It was crispy on the outside and yet light and airy on the inside, and it paired perfectly well with the flavours of the rice and greens.

The crispy tofu with cavolo nero, tenderstem broccoli, jasmine rice and XO sauce

If you’re not a spice lover, though, this dish would not be for you, as it was super hot - as the name of the XO sauce suggests.

As the evening drew in and the temperature dropped, we decided not to have anything else to eat or drink and headed home, having really enjoyed our first experience of food at The Wenns.

We’d definitely go back soon, as we felt the pub offered some delicious, quality food - with plenty of options - and lots of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at a good price.

Ratings out of five:

Food: There were plenty of options, and we felt that our food was delicious with quality ingredients. ****

Drink: The bar was fully stocked with lots of different beverages, and we were pleased that they had some good non-alcoholic drinks we could enjoy. ****

Decor: Whether you’re inside or outside of The Wenns, you’ll have a beautiful view of the Minster or the pub’s cosy interior. On a sunny evening, you could feel like you’re abroad while sitting outdoors. *****

Staff: All of the staff we encountered were really lovely, polite and helpful. ****

Price: We felt our overall bill of £39 (£19.50 each) was really reasonable for two mains and two drinks. ****