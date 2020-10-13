Outdoor skatepark for King's Lynn mooted

An outdoor skate park in Lynn would be a popular attraction, according to youngsters hoping to see one built.

Skateboarders and BMXers are coming together to try and gather some momentum to get the idea investigated. One location suggested is The Walks and a facility with floodlights and security cameras is expected to need a minimum £100,000 investment.

An online petition has received more than 320 signatures and hopes are high that a conversation can be started.

The Walks, King's Lynn.. (38593236)

The "King's Lynn outdoor skatepark" petition on the website change.org says: "What we need is a safe outdoor environment that is easily accessible, free of charge and fit for skaters of varying degrees of skill.

"We have done some research and have come to the conclusion that a concrete skatepark built in some of the free field area of The Walks of a medium size with lights and preferably cameras (so as to avoid vandalism as this is an issue prevalent in our other parks) would likely cost at the very least £100,000.

"Neighbouring towns have achieved this. March has a high quality concrete park with lights that cost them £120,000 to build and continues to bring tourism and people from all around to the area.

"There is unlimited potential for a project like this and it deserves a chance!"

The indoor KASET skatepark at Lynnsport is popular and youngsters claim there would be plenty of interest in an outdoor venue too.

Mason Frary, 14, has been a skateboarder and BMXer for five years and spends a lot of his free time at KASET.

He's travelled as far as Corby in Northamptonshire to have a go on a good outdoor skatepark.

"It would be quite nice to have an outdoor skatepark in Lynn," he said. "KASET is good but it can get very hot in the summer.

"There's not really a good skatepark within about half an hour of Lynn. I know a lot of my friends would also love to see one here - I think it would be quite popular."

In other towns and cities, it's known that a well-run skatepark can act as a deterrent for anti-social behaviour.