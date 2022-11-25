A former Smithdon High School teacher has explained his role as chief executive for a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) and how it plans to help schools flourish.

Glyn Hambling taught in Hunstanton from 1993 until 2003 where he was head of department, head of year, and director of community education, moving on to Cromer High School as deputy and the head teacher and then onto Northgate High School in Dereham until 2017.

Greyfriars Academy on London Road, Lynn are part of Unity Education Trust

His current role as chief executive for Unity Education Trust (UET) has brought his work in education back into West Norfolk and here he explains his role and what a multi academy trust does, how it works and how it serves young people in education and the community.

The MAT has 26 schools within its family and of those, 11 are in West Norfolk.

These schools and academies are Beeston Primary, Great Dunham Primary, Highgate Infant, Greyfriars, King’s Oak, Magdalen, St Germans, Wimbotsham and Stow, Churchill Park, The Rosebery School and the Compass School, Pott Row.

Churchill Park Academy

Another aim of the trust is to ensure that each of the academies maintains its unique identity at the heart of their communities.

Mr Hambling said: "We are a family of schools that help and support each other with issues such as improving organisational restructuring.

"Joining the trust builds relationships and partnerships to develop working roles and be part of a stronger trust.

Magdalen Academy

"It is an honour to come back and work in this area after Smithdon and working with these schools is important."

Mr Hambling has spent 30 years of his teaching career in Norfolk and his role sees him continue to look after children and drive on the challenging time faced in education since the pandemic.

He said: "Schools are still recovering from the pandemic and we are creating hubs across Norfolk and working collaboratively.

Greyfriars Academy, London Road, Lynn

"We are able to bring expertise and make access to this available in training centres.

"People matter and we want to get every school into a higher level of education and be part of the community. "UET are up for the challenge to get the very best education for everybody.

Highgate Infant School, Gaywood

Churchill Park Academy

Wimbotsham and Stow Academy

St Germans Academy

"We want to help those schools flourish."