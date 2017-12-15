Outwell church sparkles for festive weekend

More than 30 Christmas trees decorated by numerous groups from the village filled St Clement’s Church in Outwell for its annual Christmas tree festival and fair at the weekend.

Saturday’s event was organised by the Friends of St Clement’s and was followed on Sunday by a communion service.

Christmas tree festival, St Clements Church, Outwell Emily Brown

Sunday’s service was followed by the serving of mulled wine and mince pies to the congregation and the grand draw was also made.

The event was very well supported and the Friends were delighted with its success.

All proceeds will go to church funds.