Over 3800 car parking fines in King's Lynn
A total of 3834 penalty charge notices were handed out for Pay and Display and permit car parks in the centre of Lynn from the start of January to the end of November in 2018.
A FOI told the Lynn News that 3657 of these were for the lower contravention of £50, which is reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days.
Meanwhile, 177 were for the higher contravention of £70, which is again halved if paid within 14 days.
In comparison, there were a total of 6170 Pay and Display parking charges in Norwich throughout 2018.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.