Over 3800 car parking fines in King's Lynn

A total of 3834 penalty charge notices were handed out for Pay and Display and permit car parks in the centre of Lynn from the start of January to the end of November in 2018.

A FOI told the Lynn News that 3657 of these were for the lower contravention of £50, which is reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days.

Meanwhile, 177 were for the higher contravention of £70, which is again halved if paid within 14 days.

Chapel Street short term car park

In comparison, there were a total of 6170 Pay and Display parking charges in Norwich throughout 2018.