'Overgrown trees' in Heacham force route change for local bus operator

A West Norfolk bus operator has been forced to alter a service temporarily due to overhanging trees.

Lynx said on Monday that it cannot safely run double deckers in Hunstanton Road, Heacham, at the moment because of "the unmanaged growth of trees".

As a result, the company said it is rerouting its 8.20am (number 34 service) and 8.35am (number 36) from Hunstanton to Lynn via Heacham Lavender. The same will apply to the 2.15pm bus from Lynn (number 34).

Lynx operates local bus services in West Norfolk (42670459)

Norfolk County Council, which is the local authority for roads, is hoping to have the issue as soon as possible.

It said: "We are aware that Lynx are concerned about stretches of the Hunstanton Road in Heacham being affected by overhanging trees that are causing the bus operator concern about using double decker buses on their route.

"It’s the duty of all landowners to do the necessary work to ensure trees and hedges on their property don’t obstruct the highway and we are continuing to support Lynx to resolve this by following up reports, contacting owners and liaising with them and tree surgeons to carry out the necessary work, although there are still some sections where owners still need to carry out the necessary work to their trees."