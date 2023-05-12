There will be overnight road closures and three-way traffic lights on the outskirts of Lynn for five evenings next week for essential road resurfacing work.

The £209,000 works, from the Knights Hill Roundabout along the A148 and A149, is due to start on Monday. It will see the damaged road surface removed and replaced, road markings repainted, and any metal inspection/drain covers that are in poor condition replaced.

The works will be carried out overnight to minimise impact on the network and is expected to take five nights, weather permitting.

The Queen Elizabeth Way A148/A149 will remain open as usual, however overnight closures will affect access from the A148 Grimston Road to the A148 Hillington Roadd.

The work will be carried out in two phases, starting with from the west ‘Phase 2’ with closures as follows: Grimston Road and the west side of Knights Hill Roundabout to the west of the roundabout will be closed.

Then ‘Phase 1’ will see the east side of the roundabout closed along with the entrance to Hillington Road.

The works on the roundabout will be controlled under three-way temporary traffic lights from 7pm to 6am for five nights, with access maintained for local businesses.

A fully signed official diversion route for vehicles will be in place, and emergency services will be made aware of the closure so that arrangements can be made for their vehicles.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people in advance for their patience.

The work which will cost £209,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors Tarmac.