Overnight works on the A47 and A141

There will be road workers working overnight on the A141 March Road, A47 Fen Road and A47 South Brink between September 20 and October 8.

The work will include drainage and ducting work, building the road and laying new tarmac.

The temporary barriers that are currently in place on the western side of the A141 March Road, A47 South Brink (eastern side) and the westbound A47 Fen Road will be removed and put on the eastbound A47 Fen Road and on the western side of the A47 South Brink.

Suffolk roadworks, diversions and closures. (51513899)

As an advanced warning, this testing to the north of Guyhirn roundabout will continue and as a result the A47 South Brink will be fully closed to traffic overnight.

They will be continuing to do our construction work during these road closures for testing.

Highways England said: "We will try to keep noise and disruption to a minimum and to complete our work as quickly as possible.

"However, there may be some noise, for example from reversing beepers which must be used on our vehicles for health and safety reasons.

"Similarly some operations may cause noise, for example, vibrating compactors and breaking concrete which are needed to complete the work. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."