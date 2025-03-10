The owner of a hair salon plans to keep branching out with the services on offer after being recognised for Business Innovation.

Gemma Harvey, who runs GH Hair Designs at St Ann's Fort in Lynn, was joined by her team on stage during the Mayor’s Business Awards at the Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on Friday.

Since opening in 2011, the establishment has taken pride in creating a modern and relaxed environment and has been given other accolades such as one for Customer Care at the same event back in 2023.

GH Hair Designs at the Mayor's Business Awards 2025. Pictures: Ian Burt

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Gemma said.

“It’s really nice to be recognised in the well-being industry, that’s what we’re all about because it is so important to take care of your health.”

GH Hair Design faced competition from Workplace IT in the Business Innovation category.

The award was sponsored by solicitors Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar and was given to the five-star Google-rated salon for its dedication to client well-being.

After Gemma received a diagnosis of ME - also known as chronic fatigue syndrome - back in 2018, she was told she should give up working, however, she chose to carry on and manage her condition holistically, prompting the creation of a relaxation room in her salon which gives visitors a space to unwind before or after they get their hair cut.

“For the last 12 years we’ve been focusing on the hairdressing side of things and now that is established we can offer lots more,” she added.

The owner said that, in the future, she wants to host events and workshops with nutritionists and other professionals to help her clients.