The owner of a popular tearoom in Lynn town centre has said she is looking forward to continuing to serve up cuppas well into the future, even though the premises are up for sale.

Michelle McKenzie, who opened the Pretty Little Teashop in Norfolk Street, two years ago has confirmed that it's very much business as usual, although the shop building is on the market.

Pretty Little Tea Rooms is on the market. (11302875)

Contrary to reports that the shop is closing down, she told the Lynn News that she would look into the possibility of negotiating a lease with the new buyer so that she could continue to operate the business.

She said: "It is not closing down. I am hopeful that I could negotiate a rent with the new buyer so that we can remain here. However, if that was not possible, then I would look to relocate the business somewhere else in the town.

"I have scaled back a bit on the food we offer here, so that I can concentrate on the business being a proper old-fashioned tearoom, where we offer home-made cakes and scones and traditional tearoom favourites.

"I am really looking forward to running the business for a long time to come. It has become very successful and I have many loyal customers. I have new customers dropping in all the time."

Michelle's daughter, Karina McKenzie, runs her business, The Beauty Retreat, upstairs at the premises. Said Michelle: "Karina relocated here about a year ago and business is going very well for her at this location."

Michelle and her husband, Cameron, own the building next to the Pretty Little Teashop which accommodates a barber's business,which they had originally founded. "We sold the barber's business about two months ago, but we still own the bricks and mortar of the building and will continue to rent it out," said Michelle.

"The new barber's business decided it wanted to keep the name McKenzies as it was such a well-established name."

The teashop is currently on the market at £130,000 for the freehold with Brown & Co.

Pretty Little Tea Rooms is on the market. (11302867)

It is laid out as an attractive ground floor tearoom, decorated in pastel colours with Cath Kidston designs, with a kitchen to the rear and the treatment room, office and toilets upstairs.

The overall space is 1,121 sq ft and its current rateable value is £7,000. For further details or to arrange a viewing contact Brown & Co on 01553 770771.