Owner 'saves dog's life' following brutal attack by three other dogs in Gaywood

After being mauled by three dogs in Gaywood, a 13-year-old dog is requiring thorough treatment after his owner saved him from certain death.

Jo and Carl Jones, who live on Thurlin Road, have been told their Parson Russell Terrier JJ will need between £7,000 and £8,000 of treatment.

This is after JJ was thrown into the road through the force of the attack by bulldog-style dogs on Monday afternoon.

Carl, 43, was bitten four times after shielding his dog from further damage which Mill House Vets has said would have been fatal.

JJ is almost 14-years-old (9595542)

Mrs Jones said: “That man [Carl] is my hero because my dog would definitely have died. He [Carl] is recovering okay.

“The force of the attack threw JJ into the road and he actually lost his harness.The dog owners were as useful as a chocolate fire guard.

“The dogs were made up of pure muscle.

“JJ is the softest most loveable dog, even people who do not like dogs seem to fall in love with him, and he sleeps in our bedroom.”

The dog is now on antibiotics and painkillers at the moment as well as general anaesthetics.

“The attack was so severe, JJ tore the muscle between his stomach and legs,” Mrs Jones added.

“He also has a feeding tube in as he is not eating.

“The vets have said he is fighting so hard and while he is fighting, I am not giving up on my baby.”

Owner of JJ, Jo Jones, described the Parson Russell Terrier as her "third child" (9595661)

JJ is being kept at Mill House Vets on Tennyson Avenue for at least a week so his wounds can be treated on a daily basis.

Mrs Jones said JJ has suffered minor attacks before, but nothing like this attack.

She said the owners were “nonplussed” after the attack on Thurlin Road.

“A puppy had got out of the side gate and the mother was just walking up the street with a fag,” she added.

“The male owner wanted to see photos to prove it which we did.

“After showing them, they were nonplussed. They said they were really sorry and also said ‘what can we do?’”

The incident has been reported to the police who are treating it as a criminal case because Carl was bitten.

Parson Russell Terriers can live up to 17 or 18 if they are healthy according to Mrs Jones.

She continued: “He is basically my third child.

“Some people have told me it’s a lot of money for an old dog but he is fighting and still has years left in him.”

An elderly woman offered the dog some water following the attack.

Meanwhile, someone passing by in a car checked to see if Carl was okay and needed any assistance or a lift back home.

A fundraising page has been set up to raise funds for JJ’s treatment.

Over £830 of the £4,000 target on the page has already been raised by 52 people in one day.

It can be found at www.gofundme.com/ch6ft-help-save-my-doggy.