After King's Lynn Police appealed for information regarding a boat left in a field, the owner will be collecting the watercraft this afternoon.

The boat and a trailer were found by police in Wildfields Road, Clenchwarton, who posted about the discovery on social media this morning.

Mandy Smith said the boat belongs to her son who left the boat because the tryes were flat.

She said she had contacted the police and her son was attempting to get the tyres replaced during his lunch break.

He will be collecting the boat this afternoon.

A post by King's Lynn Police on social media around 3.15pm said: "Thank you everyone for your assistance. The owner has been located."