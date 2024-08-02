A gym is set to relaunch after being taken over by new owners who have given it a brand new look.

Valeo Athletic, located along Paxman Road at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in Lynn, is hosting a public open day for the whole family to mark the occasion.

At the relaunch, visitors will be able to look around the premises as well as try out the classes the gym will have to offer.

The inside of the revamped gym

Co-owners Ethan Pope and Emily Pursehouse took over the gym in April and have since purchased new equipment, and have also given it a new look by painting and redecorating to put their own stamp on the premises.

The pair decided on taking this venture together as Ethan has owned another gym for five years while Emily has been working in fitness for more than a decade - so they decided to open another one together.

They are hoping the gym brings a different type of training to the area that is adaptable to people of any age and ability.

Ethan Pope is a co-owner of the gym

Emily said: “We have got such a range of people in every class that it is basically a gym for anyone.”

The functional fitness gym will be open from 9am-1pm on the open day, and coaches will be in attendance for visitors to meet and ask any questions they may have.

Those wishing to try out the classes on offer can book their place by emailing info@valeoathletic.com before the day.

Emily Pursehouse is one of the co-owners of the gym

There will be a pizza truck and an ice cream van for people to enjoy.

The gym has lots to offer for everyone

