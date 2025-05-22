A historic Lynn building has been named as one of the country’s ten most endangered properties.

The building at 33-39 St James Street has been described by the Victorian Society as an “extraordinary early example of modernist design and concrete construction”.

The society is the sole charity campaigning for Victorian and Edwardian-built heritage across England and Wales.

The King’s Lynn Civic Society is urging the owners of the building to “act now” to preserve it.

The Victorian Society has named the St James Street building, which is now leased by Kwik Fit, as a “rare piece of architectural heritage” due to being designed by A.F. Scott, a “pioneering” Norfolk-based architect.

The Lynn News could not find contact details for the owners of the building to see if they are taking any measures to preserve it.

The building was constructed in 1908 and is Grade II-listed, surviving the First and Second World Wars.

The Victorian Society says it may also be of European importance and that the building’s current owners should “act fast” to safeguard the “rare piece of architectural heritage”.

It is described by the society as being “remarkable for its exposed concrete frame”, which is “boldly expressing its structure rather than concealing it behind brick or render”.

A spokesperson added: “This makes it a rare and significant precursor to the European Functionalism that gained prominence after the war.

The St James sStreet building was once home to the Building Material Company

“Architectural critic Ian Nairn, writing in Architectural Review in 1955, called Scott ‘a free thinker who produced modern buildings without knowing they had done so’.

“This building exemplifies that sentiment: devoid of ornament, defined by its clean lines, and entirely shaped by function.”

Constructed as the offices, showroom, and warehouse for the Building Material Company in Lynn, it was built by local contractor W. A. Bardell.

The company operated there for over six decades until its insolvency in 1968. The structure later became a car showroom and workshop.

In the late 20th century, it was divided into two retail units, one of which briefly functioned as a pub.

However, since at least 2019, the upper floors - once offices and showrooms - have been inaccessible due to the removal of staircases and lifts. They have reportedly stood empty for 15 to 20 years.

Before 33-39 St James Street, Scott had already made waves in 1903 with his Chamberlin’s factory in Norwich, the first reinforced concrete building in East Anglia.

Welsh actor, comedian, writer and TV presenter Griff Rhys Jones is the The Victorian Society president, and said: “Lynn is a wondrous town, and this is a truly exciting building.

“Given that it looks so fit for purpose, so strong and elegant, what a pity that people have cause to worry about it.

“The place looks boldly modern, and yet there are worries about its decay and future use.

“I feel confident that a minimum amount of attention from the owners could make this a shining example of recycling for the modern era. What are we waiting for?”

James Hughes, director of the Victorian Society, added: “This bold and brilliant building is an unheralded but pioneering example of early modernism. It deserves urgent attention - not just to preserve its fabric, but to celebrate its place in European architectural history.”

Alison Gifford, chairman of the King’s Lynn Civic Society, said: “The Civic Society has observed that, in most cases, listing by Historic England makes no material difference to its neglect and rate of decay.

“If the local authority is meant, by the listing, to make the deterioration of a building a serious concern and actually do something, for example, issue and carry out a Compulsory Purchase Order, then that has never, in our long experience, actually happened.

“The Victorian Society can place this and other buildings on any number of lists, but the building will still decay until it becomes unstable. Find the owners and make them do something, unlikely, as they probably have this building registered abroad, or take it into public ownership and find a new owner.

“Listed buildings are cared for by caring owners. Otherwise, listing of any sort is simply a paper exercise.”