A former Lynn student is on a mission to raise the educational aspirations of young people in West Norfolk as she returns to where it all began.

Alina Ahsan, who attended King Edward VII Academy (KES) in Lynn, now studies medicine at the University of Oxford after leaving its sixth form two years ago with top grades.

She has now returned to her alma mater, where she explained to current students what it is like being a student at one of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

Alina Ahsan is one of many students over the years to receive the King's Gold Medal

“My aspiration was to motivate students to aim high and seriously consider applying to Oxbridge and Russell Group Universities,” Alina said.

“It was so fulfilling to share my knowledge, to answer students' queries and resolve their apprehensions.

“My hope is that instead of students making last-minute panic decisions as UCAS deadline approaches, the small-group discussion inspired them to start browsing and shortlisting courses that appeal to them.”

Alina (second from left) meeting with KES students

Alina, who had her heart on studying at Oxford since she was in Year 8, then channelled her energy into making sure she received all nines at GCSE.

“I look back fondly on the time I spent at KES and am overwhelmed with nostalgia when reflecting on the treasured memories I have there,” she added.

“KES witnessed my growth as a person. I blossomed intellectually and formed friendships which will last a lifetime.”

During her time at the Lynn school, Alina served as president of the debating club, senior prefect, house captain and a science mentor.

Alinea met with several KES students to share her wisdom

She went on to receive the King’s Gold Medal at Sandringham House, where she met King Charles himself.

“I reflect on that auspicious day as undoubtedly the happiest day of my life,” she said.

“I am grateful to the dedicated teachers of KES for their encouragement in my quest for gaining admission to Oxford for medicine.”

Alina, who is in her second year of university, aims to seek an internship with the World Health Organisation and pursue a master’s degree at Harvard in the US. This is all after she qualifies as a doctor.

She also plans to hold virtual academic sessions for students and to conduct mock interviews for prospective medicine applicants.

Alina added: “Guiding students at KES was a deeply meaningful and rewarding experience and ties with my aspiration to contribute positively to the landscape of raising educational aspirations in Lynn.”



