A high-achieving West Norfolk student who is now studying medicine at the University of Oxford has returned to her home town intending to inspire young people.

Alina Ahsan, a former King Edward VII Academy (KES) student who achieved exceptional A-level grades in 2023, has returned to the “beautiful town that has given her so much”.

Alina, who was also the King’s Gold Medal winner, spoke at a Higher Aspiration evening held at King’s Lynn Academy (KLA).

However, she has also highlighted that former comprehensively taught West Norfolk students are “underrepresented” at Oxbridge.

Alina said: “It was delightful witnessing enthusiastic students and being able to motivate these students to follow their dreams, and applying for internationally renowned universities like Oxford was a deeply fulfilling experience.

“Students from non-selective state schools securing admission in Oxbridge is a cause which resonates with me.”

Data from 2018 shows that 60% of Oxbridge students have attended either private or grammar schools.

“It is crucial to acknowledge that, given the meritocratic nature of admissions at Oxbridge, having alumni successfully gain admission provides more advantages than just advice,”Alina said.

“More importantly, it is about having success stories, gaining confidence in one's ability, and self-belief.

“Personally, I am a real believer in unlocking opportunities for youngsters and enabling social mobility.

“The phenomenon of low educational attainment in Norfolk is well-documented. In Oxford, during post-lecture conversations of ‘home’ I would often hear Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire, home counties, but hearing Norfolk was unusual and special.

“In my second year at an event celebrating women's empowerment, I met a fellow Norfolk girl, and we instantly bonded over how remarkable and rare it is to meet a Norfolk resident.”

Alina hopes that her talk at KLA has “served as an incubator for inspiration” to potential Oxbridge applicants.

Speaking about her time at KES, she added: “I look back at my time in KES fondly and am thankful to Mr White for his sincere advice and support.

“I am immeasurably grateful to my wonderful geography teacher, Mr Hogger, for guiding and believing in me and for always encouraging me in his words’ to rise to the stratospheric heights of academic achievements’ and pursue my passion for Medicine, global health and seeking an education at the University of Oxford.

“I consider myself truly blessed to have the incredible privilege of attending the best university in the world, and that too for studying Medicine - it truly is a dream come true for me.

“If I were to distil my sincere advice to any student aspiring for the dreaming spires, I would urge them to discover their passion, engage in activities - read, research, watch documentaries, discuss and debate subjects that fascinate them.

“My top tip for aspiring students would be to avail of excellent free resources such as the fantastic library service in Norfolk. I still remember my weekly trips to Gaywood Library and the joy of reading my favourite medicine-related authors.

“I am deeply committed to guiding students from Norfolk in chasing their dreams and applying to prestigious universities such as Oxford.

“To accurately emulate the experience of an interview, in the future, I plan to conduct mock interviews for aspiring medicine students from Lynn so they gain an understanding of what an interview entails.

“I wish to give back to a beautiful town that has given me so much - from gaining an outstanding education at KES, where I blossomed intellectually, formed lifelong friendships and had the values of diligence and tenacity instilled in me.”









