Pack your PJs, you’re invited to a sleepover to help homeless people in King’s Lynn

Finding a place to sleep is one of the many challenges facing homeless people, but the Church Urban Fund is aiming to do its bit to help out.

The fund, which was established by the Church of England, works to address urban poverty and homelessness across the UK by organising sleepouts in places of worship.

With an aim to raise money to support projects in Lynn, The Dean and Chapter at Norwich Cathedral is staging a Sleepout in the Cloister on January 26.

The Rev Canon Andrew Bryant said: “Homelessness is on the raise nationally and it is more than sleeping rough. There are people who are sofa surfing and the Church Urban Fund aims to help all those people.

“The theory is to invite people to spend one uncomfortable night sleeping out to raise money and awareness of rough sleepers. The idea is to simply help people who have nothing.

“We have already had two dozen people signing up to take part in this, but we are still welcoming anyone aged 18 and above to take part.”

To raise money for the cause, those taking part are being asked to fill in sponsor forms and donate the cash raised to the Church Urban Fund.

The sleepout is part of the Cathedral’s Homeless Weekend, when there will be a series of events taking place.

He added: “People are invited to take part in the sleep out and to raise money through sponsorship for The Church Urban Fund, a charity which seeks to tackle poverty in their work with the homeless in Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and other cities across England.

“Prior to the sleep out, on Friday, January 26 at 7pm, theatre company Cardboard Citizens will perform a play in the Nave called Priority Need. Tickets are £5 to £8.50 and all proceeds will go to The Church Urban Fund.

“Then on Sunday, January 28 Michael Newey, chief executive, broadland housing, gives the address at Choral Matins at 10.30am.

“This will be followed by a congregational meeting in the Weston Room from 12.30pm, soup and roll lunch provided, with a screening of the film Calling Home, by Megan Fox, which explores issues relating to homelessness.”

For more information or to express your interest in taking part in the Sleepout in the Cloister call 01603 218331 or email canon.missionandpastoral@cathedral.org.uk.

Alternatively visit www.cathedral.org.uk/about/news/detail/2018/01/09/sign-up-for-charity-sleep-out!