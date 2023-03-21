A Lynn company that is a leader in sustainable packaging has been a hit at a recent trade show.

Southgate Global is one of Europe’s leading packaging companies and its latest pioneering products which utilise new technology to maximise sustainability and efficiency, received a positive response at Packaging Innovations.

It is the largest annual event involving packaging specifiers and buyers, demonstrating new materials and formats for brand packaging.

Darren Smith, head of marketing, at Southgate Global

Darren Smith, head of marketing, said: “We were delighted with the response to our latest product innovations, demonstrating products and equipment first-hand to visitors relevant to changing demands of packaging.”

As the industry is set to be hit by another legislative change in terms of reducing empty space in packaging, Southgate continues with its trajectory of market innovation.

Businesses need to ensure that the empty space ratio is a maximum of 40 per cent, which also applies to e-commerce packaging and has major implications across the sector.

Kraft paper mailers are space savers which is an aim for the company in sustainable and environmental packaging ideas

Registrations to the trade show were at a record high at Birmingham’s NEC over the course of the two-day event.

Across the last 18 months the company has launched a huge number of sustainable products, from carton sealing, paper mailers and void fill, as well as machinery to increase productivity.

This is part of Southgate’s ambitious commitment to introduce sustainable alternatives for all its key product lines.

Southgate Global packaging are a market leader, based in Lynn

As an industry leader in the field of sustainable packaging, the company has invested heavily in new product development and is committed to developing alternative products to significantly reduce waste and plastic content and promote the idea of a circular economy.

Visitors at the event were able to watch the head-turning RSW6 robotic pallet wrapper in action which isideal for palletised loads that are too large, heavy, or unstable to be wrapped on a traditional turntable machine.

Southgate also demonstrated its BP555 tape dispenser and roll cages, Optimax Shredder and a range of water activated tape and padded paper mailers.

The company find ways of making sustainable packaging such as Tegrabond tape

A shredder at Southgate Global

OP320-Shredder at Southgate Global

