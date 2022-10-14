A nurse from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has won the national Protector of Play Award.

Paediatric Lead Nurse Chris Harrison was presented with the accolade at the Starlight UK Health Play Awards, which recognises health professionals who is champion play for seriously ill children.

Hospital deputy CEO Laura Skaife-Knight said: “Chris is very patient-focused, and always striving to improve the care, experience, and environment for our children and young people.

Chris Harrison with deputy CEO Laura Skaife-Knight

"He’s a true advocate for our patients and their families and is a deserving winner of this national award.”

Chris started working at QEH 24 years ago as a clerk receptionist, and he was over the moon to have won this prestigious award, saying: “I love my job and I’m very lucky to work with such a great team and great people in such a great hospital.

“Play is everyone’s business and play helps to fill a quiet space in a child’s mind.

Chris Harrison

“I feel so honoured to receive this award. I’m always supported by my colleagues and managers, and I consider myself very lucky to love what I do, often coming in early to get a start on the day to make sure everything is just perfect for the children.”

Starlight chief executive Cathy Gilman added: “It’s people like Chris who are our real-life superheroes. They make children’s time in hospital the best it can be.

"The fact that play isn’t officially part of Chris’ job but he goes out of his way to make it a part of every child’s hospital journey is completely admirable. I take my hat off to him.”