A paedophile has avoided jail despite asking children for naked photographs and sending them videos of a person masturbating.

Ross Larcombe, 24, of Lindens in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child on Tuesday, July 29, with the hearing adjourned until today for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

Ross Larcombe appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Alice Hobbs

His offences took place on various dates between October 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

On one occasion, he sent a image of a penis to a child. A month later, he repeatedly asked a young boy if he could see his penis.

Six months after those shocking offences, he sent a video to a child which showed a person masturbating.

In mitigation, solicitor Kate D’Aloia told the court that the defendant has “defects in his thinking skills” and is unable to manage his sexual desires effectively.

Ross Larcombe pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child. Picture: Alice Hobbs

She said that Larcombe, who appeared in court with his support worker, has had a “difficult” life and was placed into the care system at four years old, and now suffers from anxiety.

Ms D’Aloia said he lost his job at a car wash due to his mental health and has been in supported accommodation since 2017, which is managed by the charity Break.

“He knows he shouldn’t have done it. It was a stupid mistake,” the solicitor added.

The pre-sentence report identified that Larcombe was able to realise his victims may have felt “disturbed” by his actions.

Magistrates handed Larcombe an 18-month community order, as they felt his crime was “on the lower end” of the scale.

It means he will have to complete ten rehabilitation days through the Building Choice programme.

He was also handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order, and will pay a £120 fine, a £114 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.

“If you end up back here, the chances are you will lose your liberty and go to prison,” the chair of the magistrates told him.

“That’s how serious this is. You are right on that edge.”

Larcombe’s two mobile phones, which were seized by police, are set to be forfeited and destroyed, alongside his computer tower.