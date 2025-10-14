One that almost did not walk back out was paedophile Ross Larcombe, who avoided prison despite targeting multiple children with his shocking offences.

A number of people appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court to face up to their crimes.

Last week, a pedophile avoided jail, a life coach was banned from driving yet again, and thieves stole more than £600 worth of Lego.

Ross Larcombe appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Picture: Alice Hobbs

Read more about him, as well as others, below…

Paedophile avoids jail despite asking children for naked photos and sending explicit videos

Ross Larcombe, 24, of Lindens in Fairstead, appeared in court last Tuesday.

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, but the hearing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

On one occasion, he sent an image of a penis to a child. A month later, he repeatedly asked a young boy if he could see his penis.

Six months after those shocking offences, he sent a video to a child which showed a person masturbating.

Magistrates handed Larcombe an 18-month community order, as they felt his crime was “on the lower end” of the scale.

It means he will have to complete ten rehabilitation days through the Building Choice programme.

He was also handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order, and will pay a £120 fine, a £114 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.

Father who drove while double the cocaine limit will ‘find other ways to excite his mind’

Elvis Arbidans, 40, of Wilberforce Road in Wisbech, appeared in court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to drug-driving and possession of a Class A drug.

He was stopped in his Ford Focus by police on Burrett Road, in Walsoken, at around 4.05pm on Thursday, July 10, and 0.71g of cocaine was found in his trouser pocket.

Officers arrested him and took him to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

Tests revealed he had 103mcg of the drug per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 50mcg.

In mitigation solicitor George Sorrell claimed that since Arbidans’ arrest, things have “settled down” and “he is seeking other ways to excite his mind.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month driving ban.

He will also have to pay a fine of £633, a victim surcharge of £253 and £110 in court costs.

The cocaine will be forfeited and destroyed.

Life coach banned from driving after crashing car while still disqualified

Indrė Ratkele, of Higham Green in Fairstead, was back in the dock on Thursday, two months after tearily pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and without due care and attention.

Her case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report to take place.

The incident saw Ratkele, who was subject to an 18-month ban for drink-driving, get behind the wheel of a Volvo, just 12 days before she was set to get her licence back, and collide with another car on the A148 at Harpley on Saturday, July 12.

On Thursday, magistrates handed her a 12-month community order and a six-month driving ban, which they admitted was “relatively lenient”.

She will need to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

On top of that, Ratkele has been ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 as well as £85 in court costs.

Alleged XL Bully owner to face trial after cockapoo attack

Michael Taylor, 38, of Kingcup in North Lynn, appeared in court on Thursday, where he denied owning the breed and being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog which caused injury.

The court heard how on February 12 this year, the victim was with his cockapoo in Swaffham when he was allegedly approached by Taylor and his two dogs, which were not on leads.

The man claims the defendant’s dogs attacked his own, and as he tried to get them away, he was bitten on the hand.

A trial is set to take place on July 21 next year, back at Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

Thieves steal £600 worth of Lego and electric toothbrushes from bargain store

Sisters Rachele Constantin, 20, of Lincoln Road in Peterborough, and Christina Costantin, 30, of Bellamy Road in Peterborough, were joined in the dock by Mariana Gheorghe, 35, also of Lincoln Road, and Marius Constantin, of St Paul’s Road in Peterborough, at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

All of the defendants, who were taken into custody the day before, pleaded guilty to theft from B&M in Lynn.

They were arrested after being stopped in a black Nissan Qashqai, and the goods, more than £600 worth of Lego and electric toothbrushes, were recovered.

Each was handed a 12-month conditional discharge, with Rachele, Marius and Mariana to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Christina Constantin, on the other hand, will need to do 200 hours as she had been previously arrested for stealing more than £800 worth of baby products from Sainsbury’s and B&M in Ipswich.

They will also each have to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and court costs of £40.

Man hurled abuse at ex-partner and barged into her mother’s home for fishing kit

Raymond Bonnett, 52, of Guannock Terrace in Lynn, appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to harassment.

The incident took place on May 24 this year, when the defendant went over to his ex-partner’s mother’s home and began shouting and swearing.

He then peered through the living room window, and as the victim opened the door to get him to leave, Bonnett barged his way in.

Prosecutor Simon Jessop told the court the defendant was asked to “f**k off” by the woman, and on his way out, bombarded her with more abuse, so she called the police.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said the defendant only went over to the address as he was “worried about some fishing equipment”.

Magistrates handed Bonnett a £120 fine, and he will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and another £40 in court costs.

Man angrily yanked Ring doorbell from resident’s wall during ‘expensive night out’

Richard Davies, 46, of Valentine Place in Lynn’s Hillington Square, appeared unrepresented in court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He walked along Metcalfe Avenue at around 3am on September 7, and approached the victim’s address, shouting the word “grass” and saying: “I have lived here longer than you.”

Davies then looked into the Ring doorbell camera, which was fixed to the property, and said, “Stop recording me” before yanking it off.

He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge on February 25 for being drunk and disorderly, which he claims he “didn’t know about”.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £400 in compensation, calling it an “expensive night out”.

They decided not to impose any further punishment for the breach of the conditional discharge.

