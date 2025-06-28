King’s Lynn paedophile Jordan Bailey avoids jail after being caught with indecent images of children
A paedophile caught with indecent images of children has avoided a prison sentence.
Jordan Bailey, 28, of Waterside in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday to be sentenced for two matters.
In a previous hearing, Bailey admitted to making both a category A and a category B moving image of children.
Bailey was caught with the images on August 31, 2023.
He had no other previous convictions. He has now been handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
Bailey was handed an 18-month community order, requiring him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
He will also complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £114 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.
An order was made to destroy the devices Bailey owned that contained the indecent images.