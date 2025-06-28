A paedophile caught with indecent images of children has avoided a prison sentence.

Jordan Bailey, 28, of Waterside in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday to be sentenced for two matters.

In a previous hearing, Bailey admitted to making both a category A and a category B moving image of children.

Bailey appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

Bailey was caught with the images on August 31, 2023.

He had no other previous convictions. He has now been handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Bailey was handed an 18-month community order, requiring him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He will also complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £114 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

An order was made to destroy the devices Bailey owned that contained the indecent images.