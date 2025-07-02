Sometimes, delays in court mean that it can take a while for justice to be served.

There were several examples of this with offenders in the dock last week.

For example, two out of three people involved in a shop brawl back in November have just been sentenced.

Several offenders appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week

Going even further back, a paedophile who was caught with indecent images of children back in August 2023 has only just received a sexual harm prevention order.

Read more about these, as well as other offenders in court, below…

Man jailed after strangling, punching and biting ‘petrified’ victim

Bradley Thorpe, of no fixed abode but with connections in Norfolk and Suffolk, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for assault causing actual bodily harm, and an 18-month concurrent sentence for intentional strangulation.

The offences took place in November 2024 against one victim. Thorpe was physically violent towards her following a verbal argument, punching her repeatedly, biting her nose and strangling her.

Paedophile caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Jordan Bailey, 28, of Waterside in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday to be sentenced for two matters.

In a previous hearing, Bailey admitted to making both a category A and a category B moving image of children.

He has now been handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Bailey was handed an 18-month community order, requiring him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Mother and son avoid jail following corner shop brawl

Sadie Robertson, 38, and Kyrell Yallop, 18, both of Churchwood Close in Middleton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they were sentenced for an incident that took place on November 8 last year.

In a previous hearing, Robertson and Yallop admitted using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

Yallop also admitted having a locking knife in his possession on December 11 last year.

Yallop was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Robertson was handed a 12-month community order, which entails completing a 60-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and ten rehabilitation activity days.

Mathematician who caused ‘horrendous crash’ could go to prison

A disqualified driver who caused a “horrendous crash” could go to prison.

Hugo Vieira, 46, of Gwyn Crescent in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted three offences.

At 4pm on January 7, police were called to the crash on Church Walk in Burnham Market. A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a farm trailer, and the driver had fled the scene.

Vieira, a mathematician, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop after a collision.

He will be sentenced on August 21.

Drink-driver crashed into bollard after celebrating his 80th birthday

An 80-year-old drink-driver said he would not have got behind the wheel after drinking four pints if it was not for his brother.

Louis Broughton, of Canada Close in Snettisham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving in Ingoldisthope.

The court heard that Broughton was driving home from a family reunion held for his 80th birthday on June 1.

On his way home, he crashed his Ford Fusion into a bollard on Lynn Road.

Broughton was disqualified from driving for 12 months - although he assured magistrates that he has sold his car and given up driving.

Shoplifter stole £120 worth of razors because he was ‘stressed’

Teimurazi Tchelidze, 28, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted stealing the razors and an energy drink from Tesco on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate.

On May 31, Tchelidze went into the supermarket, took items worth £121.65, and left without paying.

He was ordered by magistrates to pay £121.65 in compensation back to Tesco.

Prolific thief caused £140k damage to cars at dealership after ripping off headlights

Damian Ward, currently of HMP Humber, appeared in court on Thursday via a live video link.

The prolific thief, who had committed 71 previous offences, pleaded guilty to the thefts which took place at the Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall garage in Lynn on October 21 last year.

The court heard that Ward has been remanded in custody for the thefts since his arrest the day after he stole the car parts.

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient to punish Ward. He will instead be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on July 28.

‘Police tip-off’ led to arrest of drink-driver

Leonard Warnes, 76, of St Peter’s Road in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving on June 3.

Officers were alerted by a member of the public that Warnes was leaving Fakenham’s Conservative club in a Jaguar, and suspected he would be drink-driving.

Warnes had 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal drink-drive limit is 35mcg.

Warnes was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

49-year-old insisted he was pulling trousers down at bus station to show off tan line

David Greeves, of Reid Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted two counts of using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

The court heard that on May 6, Greeves was at Lynn’s bus station when he was seen by members of the public pulling his trousers down.

On May 24, he was seen at the same location calling somebody a “n***e”.

Greeves was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in costs.

57-year-old spat in police officer’s face on night of big football match

Alan Shorting, of Sadler Close in North Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for three offences.

In a previous hearing, he admitted using threatening behaviour to cause alarm and distress as well as assaulting two police officers.

The incident took place on July 14 last year in Lynn, when police were trying to arrest Shorting on suspicion of drink-driving.

During the process, Shorting kneed a police officer in the groin and spat in his face.

He then headbutted another officer twice while he was tackled to the ground.

Shorting was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to each police officer.

Restraining order for 36-year-old who swore at elderly family member

A 36-year-old called an elderly family member a “s**g” when she refused to let him into her home.

Luke Paget, of Lowfield in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

On May 22, Paget turned up at the family member’s house in Gaywood. Paget said: “You are a f*****g s**g. You are a horrible person.”

Paget was fined £40 and will pay a £16 victim surcharge.

A 12-month restraining order has been imposed, with orders not to contact the family member.

30-year-old with no driving licence caused crash and fled the scene

Lewis Watts, of Cliff-en-Howe Road in Pott Row, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted failing to stop at the scene of a crash as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

Police were called to Newlands Avenue in North Lynn at 2.57pm on Sunday, April 27.

Watts was driving a Renault Clio at “excess speed” before crashing into another car and then running away.

Eight penalty points were added to Watts’ licence, and he was fined £120.