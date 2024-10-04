King’s Lynn man Christopher Groom admits attempting to sexually communicate with child and is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing
Published: 16:02, 04 October 2024
A North Lynn man has admitted sexual offences involving attempted contact with a child.
Christopher Groom, 25, of Garden Court, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today where he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
Groom has been remanded in custody until his sentencing takes place.
He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 4 for sentencing.