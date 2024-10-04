Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn man Christopher Groom admits attempting to sexually communicate with child and is remanded in custody ahead of sentencing

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:02, 04 October 2024

A North Lynn man has admitted sexual offences involving attempted contact with a child.

Christopher Groom, 25, of Garden Court, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today where he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Groom has been remanded in custody until his sentencing takes place.

Groom appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court today
Groom appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court today

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 4 for sentencing.

Courts Crime Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE