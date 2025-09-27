In a previous hearing, Martin admitted making five Category C images of children, as well as attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Daniel Martin, 45, of Field End Close in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for two offences.

A paedophile who thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat was caught in the act by an undercover officer.

On April 16 last year, Norfolk Police were engaged in Operation Meteor, with an aim of catching paedophiles.

Officers made a Snapchat account, posing as a 12-year-old girl called ‘Neve’.

Martin had been sending the account sexual messages, despite the ‘child’ repeatedly telling him she was a child.

Prosecutors said it was clear that Martin was gaining “sexual gratification” from the conversation.

Martin was eventually arrested, and 28 electronic devices were seized from his home. Officers soon found five Category C images of children on the devices.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said Martin’s “remorse was clear” following the incident.

“He has emphasised the impact this has had on his family,” Ms Winchester said.

“At the time, he was working by himself in the day and was spending the evenings by himself.

“Now, he has made changes to his life and has rebuilt a relationship with his wife - and no longer uses chat rooms or social media.”

Martin was handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order, with a lengthy list of restrictions as to what he can do online.

He was also handed an 18-month community order, which includes 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Martin will pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.