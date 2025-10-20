A paedophile who was caught looking at porn in a library has had his sentencing date pushed back yet again due to “lack of court capacity”.

Christopher Groom, 26, of Jewels Close in Burnham Norton, was originally set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on September 15 after pleading guilty to breaching his ten-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

However, the hearing never went ahead - and has now been rescheduled three times due to “lack of court capacity”, a spokesperson for Norwich Crown Court told the Lynn News.

Paedophile Christopher Groom is yet to be sentenced for breaching his sexual harm prevention order. Picture: Silent Angels

Groom received an 18-month suspended sentence as well as his SHPO less than a year ago after attempting to engage in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 13.

He then landed back in the dock at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on August 14 for breaching the order when he used computers at the town’s library to look at sexual photos of women on June 17.

When arrested at his home, it was found that he had been accessing Facebook Messenger and had seven USB storage devices, both of which the order prohibit him from doing unless he notifies the police.

At the time, magistrates released him on unconditional bail, which still stands until his sentencing can be re-fixed for a fourth time.