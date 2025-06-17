At Lynn Magistrates’ Court, a lot of offenders who sit in the dock have committed crimes after drinking alcohol.

The substance certainly played a part in three offenders’ cases last week, with one becoming “irate” towards the police after her taxi failed to show up.

Another tried to strip naked in a police van during a “reckless episode”.

Many offenders appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

Over in Norwich, a Wormegay paedophile who thought he was sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl was sentenced. He has avoided prison.

Find out more about these offenders, as well as others in court last week, below…

Convicted sex offender banned from harassing women anywhere in England or Wales

Kelvin Morgan, 47, of Watering Lane in West Winch, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday for a hearing about his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which had been granted on an interim basis on May 12.

The court decided that it should now be a full order and be in place for 12 years. It has eight conditions - which are slightly different from the previous ones.

The CBO was granted as part of a larger sentence originally imposed in May which included three months in prison - already served - when Morgan was found guilty of unwanted sexual touching of a female over 18 inside an address on January 17 last year.

Paedophile who thought he was sending explicit photos to 13-year-old girl avoids jail

A 63-year-old paedophile who thought he was communicating sexually with a child has avoided prison.

Kevan Reddington, of Hill Estate in Wormegay, connected with what he thought was a teenage girl on a social media platform before sending messages to her on WhatsApp.

However, it was in fact a decoy set up by a vigilante group.

He was handed two 12-month prison sentences, each suspended for 24 months, at Norwich Crown Court.

Drunk woman, 56, became ‘irate’ towards police after taxi failed to show up

A 56-year-old woman who became “irate” and began shouting and swearing at police initially denied her disorderly behaviour.

Samantha Pottle, of Le Strange Avenue in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, despite initially denying this when arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre on the evening of May 17.

Pottle was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

Drink-driver got behind the wheel due to welfare concerns for family member

Emma Loose, 35, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted drink-driving on High Road in Tilney Cum Islington on June 16.

At 12.50pm on that date, police were made aware of a crash that took place on the road by Loose herself.

Officers arrived at the scene to find her Vauxhall in the middle of the carriageway.

Loose was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

Addict who overdosed multiple times had ketamine worth thousands of pounds

Dominic Johnson, 49, of Dukes Place in Fairstead, has been using the Class B drug for 17 years, according to his solicitor.

This led him to Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted five counts of having a Class B drug in his possession.

On one occasion, more than 70g of ketamine was found at his property. His solicitor insisted it was for his personal use.

Johnson was fined £120 and was ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £45 in court costs.

Prolific thief could be jailed after stealing butter from discount store

Barry Pegg, 70, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted stealing from Heron Foods in the town centre.

Pegg, of Highgate, attempted to slip out of the shop on his mobility scooter with butter, worth £1.29, without anybody noticing - but was captured on CCTV.

By committing this offence, Pegg breached a suspended sentence handed to him in February by Norwich Crown Court. He had a four-month jail term suspended for nine months.

He will learn his fate when he returns to the Norwich court, with his case adjourned.

Man tried to strip naked in police van during ‘reckless episode’

A 51-year-old who repeatedly tried to take his trousers off while in a police van ended up kicking an officer.

Raymond Bonnett, currently of no fixed address but from the Lynn area, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted assaulting a police officer.

The incident took place on May 14, when Bonnett was being arrested for unrelated matters. He was struggling throughout the arrest and was not complying.

He was placed in a van, where he started to strip naked. Bonnett began taking off his jogging bottoms, and the police tried getting hold of him.

Bonnett was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the officer along with a £100 fine.

Man says he was ‘being a silly person’ when he bit police officer

Lee Bell, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The 38-year-old, who declined legal representation, pleaded guilty to the offence, which saw him bite a constable and unintentionally hit him in the throat.

The court heard that the officer did not suffer any visible injuries.

The court handed him a £50 fine, and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the officer, a £20 victim surcharge, and £45 in court costs.