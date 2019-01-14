Paint thrown over property in King's Lynn burglary

Black paint was thrown over the back of a property in Lynn during a burglary last week.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary of a property in Bagge Road between 5pm on Tuesday, January 8 and 7pm on Sunday, January 13.

The property was also broken into and a Now TV box was stolen.

Police news.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Nichola Lane at King's Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.