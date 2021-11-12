A “pathetic” attempt at street dealing of cannabis landed a Lynn couple in court.

Martin Brown, 27, and Rebecca Simpson, 33, had a stash of the drug in their Broad Street flat, town magistrates heard on Thursday.

Their solicitor George Sorrell said they were selling to keep a drug dealer off their back but their efforts were far from discrete.

“There wasn’t anything at all professional about it – to the extent that they were selling near to their home where they were known and under the watchful gaze of a CCTV camera,” he added.

“This is really how pathetic the whole thing was.”

A third defendant jointly charged with being concerned in the supply of a class B drug – 19-year-old Nigel Gray, of Waterlow Road, Terrington St Clement – failed to appear at court as scheduled. An arrest warrant was issued for him.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Brown was arrested after a tip-off to police from CCTV operators at 9.45am on February 28.

Officers then went to his flat and found Simpson and a large jar of cannabis in the living room.

Mr Petchey said Simpson was then arrested too but said: “I can’t do this. There’s more in the safe – it’s Nigel Gray’s.

“You’ve come at the wrong time. He’s coming today.”

Phones, cash and 66 grams of cannabis worth up to £665 were seized.

“The phones were downloaded and contained messages consistent with supply of drugs,” added Mr Petchey.

Brown and Simpson, now of Turbus Road, North Lynn, each pleaded guilty.

Mr Sorrell said the pair were unemployed and had health difficulties but had made good progress lately thanks to support from The Purfleet Trust.

He added that they had started selling cannabis when Gray had started making “demands” about money they owed him.

The case was adjourned to December 16 for a pre-sentence report.

Brown and Simpson were granted unconditional bail.