Two men have been arrested in connection with a spate of phone thefts across West Norfolk.

Police arrested the pair, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, on suspicion of theft just after 1pm yesterday.

It follows at least 16 reports of phone thefts across Norfolk and Suffolk in the past month, including in Lynn, Downham, Dersingham and Fakenham.

Police arrested two men on suspicion of theft after multiple mobile phones were stolen. Picture: iStock

Thefts were also reported in Attleborough, Watton, Dereham, Thetford, Holt, Cromer and Sudbury.

The pair were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.

It comes after police warned shop workers in West Norfolk to be vigilant to phone thefts this week.

Investigating officers are still keen for anyone who has any information in relation to the incidents to come forward quoting crime reference 36/15396/24:

They can report any information by calling 101 and quoting the reference or emailing Holly.Metcalf@norfolk.police.uk or visiting Norfolk Police’s website.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

