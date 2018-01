A man and woman escaped from an overturned car on the A47 at Terrington St John with only minor injuries on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a “car in a ditch” at around 9.40pm on Saturday.

On Twitter, King’s Lynn Police said: “Road conditions are horrendous tonight with lots of black ice.

“Amazingly the driver of this car was uninjured after it ended up upside down in a ditch at the A47 at Terrington St John. #Lucky”

Picture: King’s Lynn Police