A court heard how a couple who were “strapped for cash” decided to steal baby products from a shop in Lynn.

Marius Mustafa and Daniela Dumitru, both aged 22, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where they both admitted theft from B&M on the Hardwick Retail Park.

Mustafa admitted an additional charge of shoplifting at The Food Warehouse.

The B&M store in Lynn which the pair to steal from. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that all offences took place on March 5, when the pair were first seen together entering B&M.

They took various items, worth £86.65, and left the store without paying.

Mustafa then travelled the short distance across the road to The Food Warehouse and stole three tubs of baby formula and four bottles of shampoo worth £60.

Both Mustafa and Dumitru, of Lime Kiln Close in Peterborough, had no previous convictions.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan told the court that the pair had been “strapped for cash” at the time.

“They have now both lost their good character. It’s a shame they both couldn’t be cautioned for this,” the solicitor said.

“They were strapped for cash at the time. They needed to get baby formula for their child who is approaching two years old.

“Their car they had at the time needed some repairs doing and they needed to pay rent. Out of desperation, they decided to steal.

“They are now both working very hard.”

Both Mustafa and Dumitru were handed a six-month conditional discharge, and they were each ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and court costs of £40.