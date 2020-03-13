Palm Paper boss backs Charity of the Year appeal

The boss of one of West Norfolk’s biggest companies has backed the Lynn News Charity of the Year appeal.

Dr Wolfgang Palm, chief executive of Palm Paper, has donated £5,000 towards the campaign to raise £185,000 for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The cause was the overwhelming choice of Lynn News readers to be our nominated cause for 2020 in a vote in January.

Dr Wolfgang Palm presented a cheque to Iliffe Media Ltd Managing Director Ricky Allan

Dr Palm made the donation, which he presented to Iliffe Media managing director Ricky Allan, as he received a special award at the Mayor’s Business Awards last Friday.

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said: “What a marvellous contribution from Dr Palm, both to the awards which he enriched with a wonderful speech and in his very generous contribution to the Charity of the Year appeal.

“He has the profound thanks of everyone here at Iliffe Media.”

Charity of the Year 2020 - QEH Maternity Unit Bereavement Suite logo (31479943)

The award was given in recognition of his contribution to the area since the firm began operating at its Saddlebow plant in 2009.

Dr Palm told guests attending the ceremony in Lynn’s Corn Exchange he was “extremely honoured” to receive it.

He added: “We have received here in King’s Lynn, from day one on, great support from the councillors and the management of the borough council. This support is still ongoing and we are extremely pleased about it.

“The decision to come to King’s Lynn was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.”

Dr Palm also paid tribute to the plant’s staff, who he said were doing “an outstanding job” and pledged the firm was committed to the area for the future.

He said: “We want to be long term here. I don’t care about Brexit. We will find a way to be successful.”

